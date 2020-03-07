First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a dry weekend, rain is back in the forecast for the upcoming work week. The first rain episode will move in from the west Monday. Timing looks to be such that the morning commute will be cloudy, windy and cool but mainly dry…but by mid-day a swath of light to moderate rain will be pushing in from the west…and will be covering much of the Heartland by late afternoon and evening. Monday night the precip looks to transition to more of a convective feel…with showers and maybe a few thundershowers. Forecast totals look to be roughly in the ½ “ to 1” range. We’ll get a break on Tuesday, before another wet system brings rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Once again this looks to present more of a heavy downpour threat than a severe storm threat, at least at this point.