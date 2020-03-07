WKCTC offering financial literacy workshops

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be hosting financial literacy workshops to help individuals become self-sufficient and achieve financial stability.
The workshops cost $15 for currently enrolled WKCTC students and $25 for non-students.
WKCTC students must show proof of enrollment when registering for workshops.
Workshops are scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m, March 17 and 19, March 31 and April 2, in the college’s Emerging Technology Center, Room 140.
They include techniques for saving money, distinguishing the difference between wants and needs, managing a budget, buying a home, paying for college and retirement planning.
For more information, contact Tina Clark at tina.clark@kctcs.edu, 270-534-3821.
