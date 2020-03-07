Update on the disappearance of Evelyn Mae Boswell, remains have been found

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Friday night that authorities had found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old, Evelyn Mae Boswell.
TBI Agents and Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.
During the search, investigators discovered human remains believed to be Evelyn.
The remains will be sent for an autopsy and identification.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, had previously been arrested and charged with filing a false police report in connection to the disappearance.
The toddler’s grandmother and her boyfriend, Angela Boswell and William McCloud were also arrested after they were found driving a stolen vehicle that was connected to the case.
Evelyn was last seen back in December but wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.
