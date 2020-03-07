One drowned, after robbery leads to vehicle chase and crash

MARSTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died, robbery leads to vehicle chase and crash
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott, a robbery happened at the Pilot Travel Center in Marston, Mo. Authorities received a call about the robbery around 11:25 p.m. on March 6.
Authorities attempted to stop the suspects vehicle on U.S. 61 around 12:10 a.m. on March 7.
Authorities chased the vehicle at the intersection of Highway K and Highway A in Pemiscot Co., Mo. around 12:30 a.m, where is crashed.
Authorities were able to arrest two people at the scene of the crash. Another person Kirk King, 20, of Olive Branch, Ms attempted to flee from authorities by jumping in a near-by pond.
King drowned in the pond and was declared dead around 5:11 a.m. by the Pemiscot County Corner Jim Brimhall.
The investigation continues.
