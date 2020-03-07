Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday primary, with visits from former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders over the next three days. Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat they want to see face off against President Donald Trump. Biden is holding events Saturday in Kansas City and St. Louis, and Sanders will be in St. Louis on Monday. Local election officials are projecting 40% of Missouri’s registered voters will cast ballots for the Republican, Democratic, Green, Constitution or Libertarian parties.
WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY-NEUROSCIENCE
$616 million neuroscience building planned at Washington U.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University will spend more than $600 million to build an 11-story neuroscience building in St. Louis that will be among the nation's largest properties of its kind. The university said Friday that construction will begin this month on the School of Medicine campus, allowing the university to bring together more than 100 research teams focused on brain and nervous system research. Those teams consist of 875 researchers from the medical school's departments of neurology, neuroscience, neurosurgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology. They're expected to move into the new building by late 2023.
PIZZA HUT CUSTOMER STABBED
Stabbing of St. Louis Pizza Hut customer deemed self-defense
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have determined that a St. Louis Pizza Hut worker acted in self-defense when he stabbed a customer who had threatened him with a knife during a confrontation about an order. St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Allison Hawk told The Associated Press on Friday that the customer showed up at the restaurant Monday angry and ready to fight. She says the man got the workers to go outside, where he drew a knife and told them he also had a gun. She says one of the workers then stabbed the customer several times with a kitchen knife. The customer's wife told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that workers wanted to fight her husband.
AP-US-OFFICER-INDICTED-SUSPECT-KICKED
Indictment: Missouri officer kicked man who was surrendering
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer who appears to kick a surrendering man in images captured on dashcam video has been indicted on a federal charge. Officer David Maas, formerly of the Woodson Terrace Police Department, was indicted Thursday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. According to the indictment, Maas kicked and struck the man in April 2019 while the man was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone, causing “bodily injury" and depriving him of his right to be “free from unreasonable force."
PAWN SHOP-GUNS
170 seized and recovered guns traced to Missouri pawn shop
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Federal authorities say more than 170 firearms seized or recovered by police during an eight-month period last year were purchased from a single St. Louis-area pawn shop. The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Thursday announced charges against three men who worked at Piazza Jewelry and Pawn in Overland, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. The federal complaint says 102 of the guns were recovered in St. Louis. Six of the confiscated guns were allegedly used in homicides, four in robberies and 20 in weapons offense crimes.
MEDICAL SCHOOL-ST. LOUIS
New medical school to train doctors to work in poor areas
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new four-year medical school in St. Louis will focus on training doctors who will work in poor urban and rural areas. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Puerto Rico-based Ponce Health Sciences University is making an $80 million commitment to develop the new campus in north St. Louis. Construction will begin later this year with a freshman class of 150 in the fall of 2022. Ponce President David Lenihan told the newspaper that the goal is to provide opportunities for minority and low-income students who fail to get a spot in a traditional medical school but show promise to succeed.
POLICE STANDOFF DEATH
1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police, standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Columbia man who exchanged gunfire with police has been found dead in a home after a standoff. KRCG-TV reports that city spokesman Steven Sapp said officers approached the suspect Thursday while responding to a report of a crime. When the suspect pointed a firearm, the officers retreated. Gunfire also was exchange before the suspect went into a home. Police say that when attempts to contact the suspect failed, officers used force to enter the home, where they found the suspect dead. Assistant police chief Brian Richenberger said he couldn't say whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by gunfire from police.
BOWLING ALLEY SHOOTING
Man gets 30 years for killing minister at bowling alley
A St. Louis area man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a minister outside a bowling alley. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Donté Lorenzo McGary, of Jennings, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and other counts in the death of 45-year-old Demetrius Stewart. McGary was originally charged with first-degree murder. Stewart was leaving a bowling alley in Richmond Heights in February 2019 after a date night with his wife and other couples when a fight spilled onto the parking lot.