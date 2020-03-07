First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A nice weekend shaping up before things turn unsettled and periodically wet again next week. High pressure overhead currently is making for a cold, quiet and frosty morning, but after sunrise light southeast winds will combine with full March sunshine to warm things up quickly, and afternoon highs today should be in the mid 50s, to near 60 around Kennett…and with light southerly winds blowing on Saturday night, most areas should stay a little above freezing, with the exception of some colder valley areas. On Sunday southerly winds will become a bit gusty again…but this will push afternoon temps well above 60 under mostly sunny skies.
The upcoming week is looking active with on-and-off rain chances. 3 or 4 systems look to move through on a fast west to east jet stream, so forecast timing will be a challenge. The first system will bring rain on Monday into Monday night. After a break on Tuesday, more showers are likely Wednesday into Thursday…with a potential final system about next Saturday. Right now, severe storm chances look very low. However….the bigger issue may be repeated rainfall on already saturated ground.
