First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A nice weekend shaping up before things turn unsettled and periodically wet again next week. High pressure overhead currently is making for a cold, quiet and frosty morning, but after sunrise light southeast winds will combine with full March sunshine to warm things up quickly, and afternoon highs today should be in the mid 50s, to near 60 around Kennett…and with light southerly winds blowing on Saturday night, most areas should stay a little above freezing, with the exception of some colder valley areas. On Sunday southerly winds will become a bit gusty again…but this will push afternoon temps well above 60 under mostly sunny skies.