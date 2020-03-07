First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Looks like we’ll round out the weekend with mild, dry conditions…..before a wet pattern returns on Monday. As surface high pressure moves off to the least, southerly breezes will be increasing. This should keep us mostly just above freezing tonight…although some low-lying areas and valleys could dip to around freezing. And Sunday should be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today….although stronger and gusty southerly winds will add a bit of a wind chill. None the less…it should be a nice early spring day with mainly sunny skies.
Rain returns Monday with the first of a few systems that will move through next week. Monday into Monday night look quite soggy. Thunderstorm chances look pretty low, so mostly just a rain event. After a break on Tuesday, more wet weather looks to move through on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday. Once again there does not at this point look to be much threat of strong storms….but heavy downpours could become an issue. New model data is now showing a dry period Thursday and Friday…but then a final round of showers and maybe a thunderstorm early Saturday as an upper lifts out of the Southwest. Keep in mind that with such an active pattern, some changes to the timing of these systems is very likely.
