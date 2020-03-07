First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Rain returns Monday with the first of a few systems that will move through next week. Monday into Monday night look quite soggy. Thunderstorm chances look pretty low, so mostly just a rain event. After a break on Tuesday, more wet weather looks to move through on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday. Once again there does not at this point look to be much threat of strong storms….but heavy downpours could become an issue. New model data is now showing a dry period Thursday and Friday…but then a final round of showers and maybe a thunderstorm early Saturday as an upper lifts out of the Southwest. Keep in mind that with such an active pattern, some changes to the timing of these systems is very likely.