CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First Alert a cold start to a nice Saturday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, this weekend will be nice, before things turned wet again next week.
For today after a cold start, temperatures will quickly warm up thanks to the March sun.
Highs today should be in the mid 50s, to near 60 around Kennett.
For tonight, temperatures should remain above freezing due to light southerly winds blowing, with the exception of some colder valley areas.
Brian says for Sunday, winds will become a bit gusty again but this will push afternoon temperatures well above 60 under mostly sunny skies.
The week ahead looks active with on-and-off rain chances.
Rain is expected Monday into Monday night.
Tuesday, looks dry.
With more showers are likely Wednesday into Thursday.
As of right now, Brian says, severe storm chances look very low.
