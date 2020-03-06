Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is heading a new development to help families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -There's new apartments in Cape Girardeau for working families with low income have and the goal is to help them find a better and safer place to call home.
Delilah Woodson is hoping to make this apartment her new home."Some of the new apartments that they built they’re never this nice," she said.
She has big plans for it already. “This is the bathroom so big and nice I kind of want to do a black girl magic shower curtain,” Woodson said.
The liberty apartments are located near Shawnee park in Cape Girardeau, and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is heading this new development.
“The Liberty Apartments are an affordable housing development designed for our families who are struggling on lower income,” said Melissa Stickel, the Executive Director of the group.
She said the apartments offer a new, low-cost option for working families. “Rent is below 500 dollars, they’re very energy efficient,” she said.
The two bedroom apartments come with appliances and are located in a secure, gated community.
Stickel said apartments like these are long over due. “There are a lot of vacant houses in Cape Girardeau that certainly are rent-able, and people can access those but we’re talking about high energy efficient affordable units that just don’t exist in large quantities.”
There are only 40 units, and families will have to be approved before they can move in. Woodson said,"I just really hope that I do get accepted because this will be a fresh start for me, my baby, and also for Cape."
If you’d like to apply for these apartments you can pick up your application at the apartments or stop by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri on Broadway.
