Cape Chamber Board of Directors urges voters to learn about taxes on April’s ballot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Board members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce urge Cape Girardeau voters to learn about two taxes on the Ballot.
The first is Cape Girardeau County’s proposed new ½ cent Law Enforcement Public Safety Sales Tax.
The Board believes additional revenue is needed by the Sheriff’s Department.
With the funds raised by the tax, the sheriff’s office will hire 10 road deputies, 18 jailers, two jail transporters and tow school resource officers. They will also update the vehicle fleet and law enforcement equipment and radios, and repair and maintain the jail.
The second tax is the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Extension tax extension. The extension of the ½ cent sales tax for TTF6 (The Transportation Trust Fund 6) funds would be used to complete transportation improvement projects.
This tax spreads the cost of improvement projects to everyone who uses the streets instead of just Cape Girardeau property owners.
General projects are included to keep City streets in fair condition.
Before voting on April 7, 2020, the Cape Chamber Board of Directors urges all county voters to seek information and clarity these taxes.
