Woman killed, teen and 3 other children injured in rolling gun battle in St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 25-year-old woman was killed, a teenager was shot and three other children were injured after getting caught in a rolling gun battle in north St. Louis City Thursday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the people in two cars were shooting at each other near the intersection of North Grand and Kossuth in the Fairgrounds neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m.
A woman, two teens and two toddlers were in a car driving in the area when they got caught in the gun battle. Police said the woman, who was driving, was shot and then crashed her vehicle. She was thrown from the car and later died at the hospital. One of the teenagers was also shot and is in serious condition. The second teenager suffered a broken arm. The two toddlers suffered minor injuries but not from gunfire. Police said the children will survive.
"It's tragic and we're working hard to try to stop this violence we've been experiencing in recent years," Deputy Chief of Police Ronnie Robinson said. "We want everyone to stay conscious that some of our shooters now are so brazen, in broad daylight they are carrying out acts of violence so you've got to be careful."
The name of the woman killed has not been released.
Police said a total of six cars were damaged either by gunfire or from the crash.
Police believe people inside a 2012 Kia Optima and a 2007 Acura MDX were shooting at each other while driving north on Grand. They then crashed into two vehicles and caused a chain reaction crash. The Acura had been reported stolen out of Creve Coeur.
The suspects abandoned their cars and ran away. Police believe there may be four of them.
If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the St. Louis police Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
