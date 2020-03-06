What you need to know March 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, March 6.
We’ll have light clouds this morning and temperatures in the 40s.
Today it will be sunny with cooler temps in the 40s and 50s.
Breezy wind gusts up to 30mph will be present during the first half of today.
We warm back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend with dry weather.
Next week looks to be very cloudy and wet. Several days with rain are in the forecast.
Legislation authorized the Secretary of State to award new “Defense Superior Service Medal” license plates for veterans who earned the medal in Illinois.
Horseshoe Lake is now home to eagles, but one naturalist said this isn’t rare to see in the Heartland.
A new program is coming to Stoddard County this summer where teenagers can learn about law enforcement.
Joules USA recalls children’s pajamas and robes due to violation of federal flammability standard.
One police officer in Texas is being honored with his own exhibit at a museum.
A popular vodka manufacturer is encouraging people not to buy its product to combat the novel coronavirus.
