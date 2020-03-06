Traveling during the coronavirus outbreak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland travel expert with almost 40 years of experience in the travel industry said it is safe to travel right now.
“I’ve been through 9-11, SARs flu, bird flu, ebola,” said Carolyn Sandgren, with Elite Travel Inc in Cape Girardeau.
Now it’s the coronavirus, and Sandgren said almost every call she gets from a client includes questions about it.
“I encourage people to do their research, get the facts, get out there and see the world. Because it’s not as scary as a place as sometimes people make it,” she said.
Southern Illinois University restricted business travel and suspended 2020 travel study programs to Iran, South Korea, China and Italy. Murray State University and Southeast Missouri State University temporarily banned university-affiliated trips to those countries as well.
“We really just think that as a precaution we might wear masks on it depending on really like how things like change and what not. But it’s like kind of in our heads but not really like oh we’re not gonna go.” said Madison Stuerman, a SEMO junior traveling to New York for spring break.
“Yeah I’ve thought about it. But I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I think if everyone would just wash their hands, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. So, I’ll probably bring my hand sanitizer and wash my hands, but that’s about it," said Carly Walker, a SEMO junior traveling for spring break.
“Extra hand washing and not sharing drinks, but like other than that I feel like we’ll be pretty safe," said Elizabeth Dirnbeck, a SEMO sophomore traveling for spring break.
If you do travel in the near future, Sandgren recommends wiping down and disinfecting your aircraft seat. She also said it’s smart to work with a travel agent for the most up-to-date information. She advises if your trip is not for several months, wait to call about your plans, because things will be different by that time.
“This is a very fluid, moving situation, so what’s true today is probably not going to be the reality thirty days from now," she said.
Sandgren encourages travelers to get information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
