Stoddard County Jail Project and Ground Breaking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Stoddard County tax dollars are being put to good use as a state-of-the-art facility is being built.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s department and city officials had a ground breaking as construction began on the addition of a new jail. The new building was needed due to the old jail’s failing condition and overcrowding.
Sheriff Carl Hefner says, “Right now we are way over capacity. It’s hard to deal with the amount of inmates that we have in our small jail.” He goes on to say that with the larger capacity, they will be able to get the people off the street that need to be off the street and in the jail.
With the addition of the new facility, the jail will host 152 beds, with private visitation rooms, drug and alcohol rehabilitation classes, church ministries and a recreation area.
The new jail project is scheduled to be completed in the next 2 years.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.