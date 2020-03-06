President Donald Trump visits Tennessee to tour tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Tennessee Friday to tour tornado damage. Two tornadoes hit middle Tennessee Tuesday morning, killing 24 people.
The tornadoes created more than a 50 mile stretch of destruction in the Nashville area.
Air Force One will touch down in the Music City around 10:00 a.m. The White House has not released information on where Trump will tour, but there’s a lot for him to see.
An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph hit Nashville and several other counties. An EF-4 tornado hit Putnman County an hour east of Nashville, causing 18 of the 24 deaths.
This week, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee, which make federal funds available to victims in Davidson, Wilson, and Putnam Counties.
The tornado that hit Nashville killed two people in East Nashville and continued for more than 50 miles.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.