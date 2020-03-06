One Heartland school stays ahead of the coronavirus outbreak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - So far there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Missouri, but a local school is taking precautions to make sure the virus does not get in the way of learning.
“You can’t be too safe,” said Cliff Hester, a Head Custodian at Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
He uses a electrostatic machine to disinfect classrooms.
“It comes out in a mist, it settles down, it creeps into everything that it touches,” said Hester.
According to Hester, the machine takes care of germs, fungus, mildew, flu strains and more. Even though there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Missouri, this is just one way the district is staying ahead of the outbreak.
“We also have policies and procedures set in place so if something were to happen we could enact those and then act accordingly," said Josh Crowell, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Support Services.
He said the district receives information from local, state and national agencies like the Health Department and CDC.
“We follow their updates in knowing what we need to be aware of, what we need to be doing, or what we need to be sharing out," said Crowell.
Also, the school nurses remind students to wash their hands, cover their mouths, and use hand sanitizer. But Crowell said that mindfulness of health and the cleaning is not something new just for the coronavirus outbreak.
“As far as doing things majorly different, this hasn’t changed. We still just try to keep the cleanest buildings possible every day, year-round," he said.
Crowell wants to remind families to disinfect students’ backpacks, lunch boxes and anything else they bring back and forth to school.
