Officer pulls over Louisiana driver with 20-year-old license plate

‘I will take care of it as soon as I get home!’

Officer pulls over Louisiana driver with 20-year-old license plate
The license plate expired in 1997. (Source: Slidell Police Department/Facebook)
By Ed Payne | March 5, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:24 PM

SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) – The Slidell Police Department offers something from its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” file.

An officer recently pulled over a driver with an expired license plate.

That’s not so unusual, but in this case, the plate was way overdue.

How does 1997 sound?

🤪We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!🤯 For those of you who like to “switch tags”, at least give us a good challenge and don’t...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2020

“Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration,” the driver said, according to a Facebook post by the department. “I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

Hmmm, do you suppose it’s already been taken care of?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.