Man found with stab wounds, woman arrested in Cape Girardeau

One person is in custody. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | March 6, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:20 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a stabbing early on Friday, March 5.

Sgt. Joey Hann said officers received a report about the incident at 4:05 a.m.

The report said a man had possibly been stabbed inside an apartment in the 500 block of Bellevue.

Hann said when officers got to the scene they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

The man had at least one deep stab wound to the upper back. Hann said the weapon was a kitchen knife.

Officers found a woman near the scene and arrested her. Hann said she is being held at the Cape Girardeau Jail pending a formal warrant.

