Man found with stab wounds, woman arrested in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a stabbing early on Friday, March 5.
Sgt. Joey Hann said officers received a report about the incident at 4:05 a.m.
The report said a man had possibly been stabbed inside an apartment in the 500 block of Bellevue.
Hann said when officers got to the scene they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.
The man had at least one deep stab wound to the upper back. Hann said the weapon was a kitchen knife.
Officers found a woman near the scene and arrested her. Hann said she is being held at the Cape Girardeau Jail pending a formal warrant.
