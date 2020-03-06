Man facing attempted murder charge in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Alonte Beachem is facing a charge of first-degree attempted murder. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | March 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:13 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges in Jefferson County.

Alonte D. Beachem, of Carrier Mills, was arrested on Thursday, March 5 by deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office while he was attending a court appearance in Harrisburg, Ill.

He was arrested on additional charges filed by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney in the February 7 shooting investigation that happened in the 1000 block of N. Log Cabin Lane.

The new charge was attempted first degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.

Beachem was picked up from Saline County on Thursday by sheriff’s office personnel and transported to the Jefferson County, Ill. jail.

