Man facing attempted murder charge in Jefferson Co., Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges in Jefferson County.
Alonte D. Beachem, of Carrier Mills, was arrested on Thursday, March 5 by deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office while he was attending a court appearance in Harrisburg, Ill.
He was arrested on additional charges filed by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney in the February 7 shooting investigation that happened in the 1000 block of N. Log Cabin Lane.
The new charge was attempted first degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.
Beachem was picked up from Saline County on Thursday by sheriff’s office personnel and transported to the Jefferson County, Ill. jail.
