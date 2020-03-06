Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
Democratic Senate hopefuls stake out health care positions
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — Several U.S. Senate Democratic hopefuls have staked out health care positions at a forum. The Courier Journal reports four candidates participated in Thursday night's forum. They were retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath, state Rep. Charles Booker, retired Marine Mike Broihier and mental health counselor Jimmy Ausbrooks. Booker talked about his experiences as a diabetic while expressing his support for Medicare for All. Broihier says he supports expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option but added he would support Medicare for All if the ACA was repealed. McGrath also backed the idea of adding a public option to the ACA.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky House Republicans unveil state spending plan
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — House Republicans have modified a proposed pay raise for Kentucky teachers. The spending plan they unveiled Thursday would spread the pay raise to other school employees. They also boosted school-security funding. Their state spending plan for the next two years cleared a committee. It could be voted on in the House as soon as Friday. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers, fulfilling a campaign pledge from last year. The House version would provide a 1% pay increase in each year of the biennium for teachers and all other school employees.
KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD
Lawmakers advance bill to undo remake of state school board
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to undo Gov. Andy Beshear's overhaul of the state school board. The Senate Education Committee approved it on a party-line vote Thursday. The bill is part of a larger issue threatening to spark conflict between the new Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers looking to curtail his power. Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he revamped the education board in December. All of his appointees were Democrats, which drew the ire of Republican lawmakers. Senate President Robert Stivers responded with his bill. It would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the state school board.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky testing handful of patients for coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is testing a handful of patients for the coronavirus, but there are no confirmed cases in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear says officials have tested seven low-risk people for the virus. Four tested negative and three results are pending. Beshear says the state's Department of Health now has the capability to test for the virus and can get results in the same day or the next day. The testing began on Monday. Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, says Kentucky now has the capacity to do up to 1,000 tests.
FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD-SENTENCED
Man who fatally shot 2-year-old sentenced to 18 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 2-year-old was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Marquis Thurman, 23, was one of two men who pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of 2-year-old Nova Gallman. He was sentenced Thursday to 18 years and ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution. Nova was with her mother and her mother's boyfriend on Dec. 5, 2016 when Thurman and Adrian Dunn came to the house to buy marijuana. An argument broke out and Nova was fatally shot in the head. Dunn also pleaded guilty in January. He's scheduled to be sentenced in April.
SCHOOL-BIBLE VERSE DISPLAY
Kentucky school district removes Bible verse display
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district has removed a Bible verse from an athletic locker room after receiving a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation. Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts told WYMT-TV on Wednesday that the decision came after the organization sent a letter to the district stating that the message violated the Constitution. Yonts said she consulted with the school board attorney and officials decided to paint over the verse since it was not a student-generated display. Freedom from Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a statement that she applauded the action.