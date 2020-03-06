Ky. State Police report issues with non-emergency phone lines

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is reporting issues with administrative phone lines.
According to KSP, all emergency lines are working correctly; however, due to the damage from tornadoes in central Tennessee earlier in the week, Post 1 personnel are noticing issues with non-emergency lines.
If you have an emergency, you can call 911. If you do not have an emergency and need to contact Post 1, you may experience some issues with the administrative lines as the issues are not occurring on a consistent basis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.