Kentucky to receive at least $7M to fight coronavirus

“The measure we passed included funding for state and local preparedness grants, including a minimum of $7 million for my home state of Kentucky. The communities across our nation that will confront this virus need to know that Congress has their backs. I am proud this funding includes a minimum floor of $7 million in additional funding for my home state of Kentucky,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “COVID-19 is a new challenge that Americans will have to confront together. Fortunately, we are positioned to meet that challenge and are growing more ready every day. This bipartisan funding package was an important step and I am proud President Trump, his Administration, and Congress came together across party lines to deliver it so quickly.”