Ill. expected to receive funding for coronavirus response

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive federal funding for coronavirus response.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin voted for the bipartisan coronavirus emergency response supplemental funding bill. It provides $7.8 billion to respond to and prevent coronavirus, including funding for patient monitoring, lab testing, acquisition of test kits and protective equipment, and research into vaccines and therapeutics.
The IDPH is expected to receive at least $14.7 million and the Chicago Department of Public Health is expected to receive an additional $8.7 million.
Separate from the emergency supplemental appropriations funding bill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a total of $2.75 million in initial funding for IDPH and $1.75 million in additional funding for the Chicago Department of Public Health for coronavirus surveillance, infection control and surge staffing activities.
