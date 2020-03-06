Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim showed no signs of the groin tightness that kept him from making his previously scheduled start, pitching two shutout innings for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets. After Adam Wainwright gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings, Kim extended his spring training scoreless streak this year to five innings. He allowed his first three hits. Kim went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA as a starter last season for the SK Wyverns and was selected best pitcher in South Korea. St. Louis signed him to an $8 million, two-year contract. .