First Alert Friday Forecast

An upper low to our northeast is sending clouds as well as some chilly northwest winds into our region today…and it will stay breezy and much cooler today. Morning clouds over So. Illinois should gradually push off to the east by afternoon…but highs will still be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than on Thursday. With clear skies and decreasing winds, tonight will be cold but dry and quiet…with evening temps in the 40’s…..but dropping mainly into the 20s by Saturday morning. Scattered frost is likely as well by daybreak. Over the weekend as upper level ridge begins to build…along with increasing southerly surface winds. Along with the strong sun angle this should result in a rapid warming trend…with highs well into the 50s Saturday afternoon and into the 60s on Sunday!