Eagles in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Horseshoe Lake is now home to a couple eagles, but on naturalist says this isn’t rare to see in the heartland.
Alex Holmes, a naturalist at the Missouri Department of Conservation said eagles are a year-round bird in this area.
Holmes said around this time you might see them add their final touches to their nest and then they will began courtship.
Holmes said eagles love being near the wetlands, which works well since the Mississippi is near.
“They like to be near the water where they are going to swoop down and take fish our they certainly are going to prey on any dead animal that they are able to find,” said Holmes.
He said if you see an eagle in their nest be sure to keep your distance. Holmes said they aren’t known to be defensive birds, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
