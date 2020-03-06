Donation jar for St. Baldrick’s reported stolen from Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman’s plan to raise money for St. Baldrick’s was halted when the donation jar was stolen out of her salon.
“It was heartbreaking because it was so personal,” said Jamie Clifton, owner of Kuts Plus.
The community saw this on Facebook and wanted to help as much as possible. Clifton’s nephew Alec is the reason for her getting involved with St. Baldrick’s.
Alec was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of nine-and-a-half years old. After a hard-fought battle, he passed away at the age of 14 on November 7.
Clifton said the reason for choosing St. Baldrick's was because Alec took a liking to it, he loved the big party.
Kut’s Plus is still collecting donations. They are open Friday, March 6 until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 from 9-2 p.m.
For more information about donating, you can visit Kut’s Plus or donate online to Alec team’s foundation by clicking here.
You can donate online until 6:30 p.m. Saturday March 7.
If you are interested in going to the event, it is held at Helen Fitzgerald’s in St. Louis, Missouri. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Kuts Plus has filed a police report. If you have any information, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
