Cooler this afternoon but the weekend is looking great.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine across the area today. Temperatures are running about ten degrees cooler than we saw this time yesterday. Gusty winds are making it feel slightly cooler as well. The winds will decrease after sunset allowing for a cold night. Evening temperatures will fall through the 40s quickly. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s in most areas with a few of our southern counties near 30 degrees.