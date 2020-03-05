Cooler this afternoon but the weekend is looking great.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine across the area today. Temperatures are running about ten degrees cooler than we saw this time yesterday. Gusty winds are making it feel slightly cooler as well. The winds will decrease after sunset allowing for a cold night. Evening temperatures will fall through the 40s quickly. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s in most areas with a few of our southern counties near 30 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer across the Heartland. We will see highs in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday night will be about ten degrees warmer than tonight with southerly winds. These winds will increase on Sunday bringing warmer temperatures to the area. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower to middle 60s.
Our weather pattern will become unsettled again as we head into next week. Rain chances will increase on Monday with a chance of storms across the Heartland on Wednesday.
