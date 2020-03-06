Children’s pajamas, robes, and backpack blowers, replacement shoulder straps recalled

(KFVS) -Joules USA recalls children’s pajamas and robes due to violation of federal flammability standard.
The children’s garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments, take them away from children and contact Joules USA for a full refund.
Consumers can contact Joules USA at 800-583-9559 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@joules.com with “Recall” as the email subject or online at www.joulesusa.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the top of the page for more information.
ECHO recalls ECHO and Shindaiwa Backpack Blowers and replacement straps due to laceration and impact hazards.
The blower’s shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing causing plastic pieces to be expelled from the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards.
Consumers should immediately stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair. To locate the nearest authorized dealer, go to the ECHO Store Locator at www.echo-usa.com or the Shindaiwa Dealer Locator at www.shindaiwa-usa.com.
Consumers can contact ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information, or Shindaiwa toll-free at 877-986-7783 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.shindaiwa-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
