2 Cape Girardeau house fires under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire officials responded to two house fires early on Friday, March 6.
Deputy Chief Randy Morris said officials that worked over night were called to a house fire at 3:24 a.m. on South Benton.
He said this was a working fire and mutual aid was called in to cover the fire station.
Later that morning around 6 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on South Middle Street.
This fire was smaller and they were able to handle it with a ladder truck and the fire engine.
Morris said both fires are under investigation.
Both homes were vacant and no injuries were reported.
Fire and police officials are working together to investigate the incidents.
