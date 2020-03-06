Breezy and Mild Friday Morning

Light clouds this morning and temperatures in the 40s. Today it will be sunny with cooler temps ,due to the cold front yesterday, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy wind gusts up to 30mph will be present during the first half of today.
We warm back into the mid 50s and low 60s by the weekend with dry weather. Next week looks to be very cloudy and wet. Several days with rain in the forecast.
Side Note: This weekend is daylight saving time: time to spring clocks forward when you go to bed Saturday night!
-Lisa
