Beshear confirms state’s first case of coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a last-minute news conference Friday that state health officials have confirmed their first case of coronavirus.
Beshear said the patient is from Lexington.
The governor also said that just before 5 p.m., he “filed a state of emergency so that we can have every tool that we need.
“While the overall threat to Kentuckians is still low, we as a state are going to take every necessary action to protect our people,” Beshear said.
While announcing the important news, Beshear also urged calm.
“There is no need to panic,” he said. "We will face this. We will face this together. We have amazing health care providers in Kentucky. We will protect each other.
“Kentuckians can and should still go to churches and basketball games,” he said. “People should go about their daily lives but practice better daily hygiene.”
In attendance with Beshear was Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
