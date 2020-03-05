2 Williamson Co. correctional officers facing sexual misconduct, official misconduct charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two correctional officers are on paid administrative leave after being charged with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
Sheriff Bennie Vick said Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam were placed on unpaid administrative leave as soon as he learned of the charges.
The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police. The charges were filed by special prosecutor Daniel Klingemann from the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot release any additional information on this case.
