Wet weather impacting Cape Girardeau soccer fields

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -As we steer clear from rain, hopefully now the soccer fields can dry up.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreations Assistant Recreation Division Manager, Kaed Horrell said a lot of standing water has caused many soccer teams to miss practice. Since the start of the season last month, some teams have only practiced twice.
They try their best to manage the fields when it’s wet like this but it’s not easy.
“The best thing we can do if we see where we have low spots get those low spots filled so we don’t have water standing the problem is that we’ve had so much rain is that everything is soaked in and there’s not a whole lot we can do because the ground underneath is overly saturated with water,”said Horrell.
Horrell said he hopes the weather will stay nice so practices can continue.
