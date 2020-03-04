Warm but breezy for your Thursday Afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a cloudy day across much of the area we are seeing partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s across much of southern Illinois with middle to upper 40-s elsewhere. We will see a few more clouds stream across the Heartland overnight keeping temperatures from falling too far. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s north to near 40 south.