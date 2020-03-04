Warm but breezy for your Thursday Afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a cloudy day across much of the area we are seeing partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s across much of southern Illinois with middle to upper 40-s elsewhere. We will see a few more clouds stream across the Heartland overnight keeping temperatures from falling too far. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s north to near 40 south.
Thursday will be mostly sunny breezy and mild. We will see highs reach the lower to middle 60s. Skies will remain clear Thursday night, but we will likely still see some gusty winds, especially across southern Illinois. Lows Friday morning will be down in the 30s area wide.
The weekend is looking good across the Heartland. After a cool Friday with highs in the lower 50s, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.
