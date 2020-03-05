UT Martin suspends international travel

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The continued spread of COVID-19 prompted the University of Tennessee at Martin officials to indefinitely suspend international travel for employees and cancel Maymester international travel courses.
The University said Maymester courses that include a domestic travel component and domestic travel for employees are not currently affected.
Maymester is an accelerated academic semester that runs May 11-29.
“While this news will be disappointing for many, and particularly for our students enrolled in Maymester travel courses, these changes are in the best interest of our university community at this moment,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver in an email to university faculty and staff.
UT Martin students are currently on spring break.
