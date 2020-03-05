Tenn. governor confirms case of Coronavirus

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - One case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Tennessee.
On Thursday, March 5, Governor Bill Lee said the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a case of COVID-19.
“We are in close communication with our state, local, and federal partners to remain prepared, reduce the spread of infection, and keep Tennesseans informed,” Lee said.
The state has a public information line open for questions about the virus.
One day earlier on March 4, Lee announced the formation of Coronavirus Task Force.
“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “To help us be even better prepared, this group of experts will work closely with me and my administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies as we continue to monitor any potential developments. I appreciate their willingness to serve our state.”
The task force will create and execute precautionary measures, resource allocation and emergency response plans if the need arises.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.