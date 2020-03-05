Shawnee National Forest to conduct prescribed burning

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest will conduct several prescribed burns March 5, and 6, if the weather permits it.
Southern Illinoisans may see smoke across the landscape, from the national forest, to state and privately owned lands.
People may notice smoke in the Pine Hills area, north of Wolf Lake in Union County and the White Tract area, north of Kinkaid Lake along Ava Road in Jackson County on March 5.
On March 6, smoke may be seen in the Cave Hill area which is southwest of Equality in Saline County, at McConnell in Pope County and along Bay City Road Northwest of Hamletsburg, IL.
Prescribed burns are planned fires that are overseen by professionals. They are performed under specific weather conditions.
These fires mimic the fires that historically occurred on the forest. They are beneficial by helping maintain healthy forests and the native plants and animals they support.
The Shawnee National Forest and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will also conduct a joint prescribed burn.
That prescribed burn will take place south of Wolf Lake Causeway, near the Hampton area.
To learn more about prescribed burning on the Shawnee, please contact Scott Crist at the Shawnee Headquarters Office (618) 253-7114.
