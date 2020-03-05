Sen. Hawley on TikTok: “this is a major security risk for the American people”

(KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has called TikTok a major security risk.
In the March 4 “Dangerous Partners: Big Tech & Beijing” hearing, Hawley announced he would introduce legislation to ban federal employees from using the app on government devices.
“TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes Chinese Communist Party members in leadership, and it is requires by Chinese law to share user data with Beijing," Hawley said. "TikTok has admitted that it has sent user data to China. To put it bluntly, this is a major security risk for the American people. . . This legislation is a necessary step to protect the security of the United States and the data security of every American.”
During the hearing, experts explained the national security threats that companies like TikTok and Apple pose through their ties to Beijing, according to Hawley’s office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.