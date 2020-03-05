Primary candidate filing in Missouri

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - In Missouri several candidates have already filed for elected positions. There is still time for other candidates to enter.
For Governor:
- Incumbent Governor Mike Parson, republican
- Auditor Nicole Galloway, democrat
Lt. Governor:
- Incumbent Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, republican
Secretary of State:
- Incumbent John “Jay” Ashcroft, republican
Treasurer:
- Incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick, republican
Attorney General:
- Incumbent Eric Schmitt, republican
U.S. Congressional Seat District 8
- Incumbent Jason Smith, republican
- Kathy Ellis, democrat
MO State Senator District 27
- Current State Rep. Holly Rehder, republican
- Current State Rep. Kathy Swan, republican
Both Rehder and Swan are state representatives. They have both hit their terms limits.
MO State Senator District 25
- Jeff Shawan from Poplar Bluff, republican
- Jason Bean from Holcomb, republican
- Eddy Justice from Poplar Bluff, republican
Incumbent Doug Libla has maxed out his term limits and is not able to run again.
Missouri’s Secretary of State keeps an UNOFFICIAL Candidate Filing, you can check it out here.
