New “Defense Superior Service Medal” license plates for Illinois veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Legislation passed this week that authorized the Secretary of State to award new “Defense Superior Service Medal” license plates for veterans who earned the medal in Illinois.
“We are forever grateful to the noble men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom,” State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D) said. “As a champion for the values of those who serve in the Armed Forces, I passed a bill to honor veterans awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal.”
House Bill 4246 authorizes the Secretary of State to designate the new “Defense Superior Service Medal” vehicle license plate to soldiers who were awarded the official medal for their military service.
This legislation also waives the registration and renewal fees of the newly created license plates for veterans who have earned the medal.
“As some of the most honorable and distinguished members of our state, our veterans deserve to be uniquely recognized,” Hoffman said. “It is my plan to continue working with all members of the legislature to honor these outstanding men and women, and recognize their service to our country.”
