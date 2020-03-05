Nashville small business owner with Heartland ties affected by tornado

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland native, who moved to Nashville, said the city looked like a war zone after the tornado ripped through her neighborhood.
Autumn Grant, owner of The Kind Poppy, in Nashville said she feels like she is living in a nightmare after a tornado ripped through her town.
“I do have some damage, some busted out windows, some siding and you know we do have a lot of cosmetic issues and a lot of uprooted trees,” said Grant.
She said her shop is still standing, but that’s not the case for her neighbors.
“These are our friends and our neighbors; our small business community and they are just wiped out and gone. We only missed the tornado by 100 feet or less,” said Grant.
She said the damage to her building isn’t like the rest.
“I don’t know how I skated the path of the tornado, but I did, and someone was definitely watching out for me,” said Grant .
She said it might be a while before she can get back into her shop, but she will help her fellow small business owners.
“You know we can’t be in our shop. We want to be in the community so that’s the next step, helping in any way that we can. You know just pray for some online sales and a lot of support to get us through the next few weeks or possibly months,” said Grant.
She said even though there is so much devastation, the city is finding its way.
“We feel so much love and there is so much love and we feel that in our community,” said Grant.
The Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, advises people to donate to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at cfmt.org or look for volunteer opportunities at Hands on Nashville. If you would like to donate items, contact the Community Resource Center in Nashville.
