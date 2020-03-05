$4M announced for emergency transportation relief in Ill. after record flooding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - More than $4 million in federal funding will go to the Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for repairs after heavy rains and flooding in Illinois in spring 2019.
The $4,101,186 comes through the Office of Federal Lands Highway’s Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program.
The program provides funding to help restore facilities to their pre-disaster conditions and offset unusually heavy expenses for repairs.
“These investments will go a long way to repair Illinois’s transportation infrastructure and support communities impacted by severe weather,” said Duckworth. “Flooding across our state last year devastated so many families and communities. I’m proud Senator Durbin and I continue working to bring the federal resources necessary to restore affected communities and boost local economies.”
“I’ve seen firsthand the negative effects last year’s flooding had on Illinois’ infrastructure. I’m pleased this federal funding will go to support the restoration of highways and federal lands that have been damaged by severe weather,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for investments in our transportation infrastructure that revitalizes communities and spurs growth.”
Under the announcement, IDOT will receive $3,767,686. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will receive $200,000 and $133,500 respectively.
