Law enforcement explains reason for long, slow-speed chase involving stolen ‘Bobcat’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A slow-speed chase involving a stolen “Bobcat” Wednesday night was a first for law enforcement officers in the Cape Fear region.
“This is a new one for us,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, adding the initial call was almost hard to believe. “The original call came out on Gordon Rd. of a ‘Bobcat’ driving down the street.”
It was a long chase with speeds no more than 5 mph that started about 8:25 p.m. and ended close to 9:30 p.m. Because the vehicle, which is technically a skid steer loader, can cause a lot of damage, officers were careful in their moves.
“He’s in a caged Bobcat, which is a heavy piece of equipment and so we have to address that and set up and access how we’re going to attack this situation,” Brewer explained. “The first initial plan of attack was just let it run out of gas."
Once the chase turned off Market Street onto Cardinal Drive, there were issues with the tracking underneath the construction vehicle, giving deputies the opportunity to utilize pepper spray to end the chase.
"They were able to spray him with the pepper spray which has an effect,” Brewer said. “He went about another hundred yards and gave up.”
Adarious Walker, 18, was taken into custody and was charged with:
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers (M)
- Reckless Driving To Endanger (M)
- Fail To Heed Light/Siren (M)
- No Operators License (M)
- Impede Traffic - Sit/Stand/Lie Highway (M)
- Fail To Stop Steady Red Light (M)
There are no reports of damage involved in the incident.
A representative for Herc Rentals on Market Street said the bobcat belonged to the company and was stolen from a construction site at the Mayfaire Shopping Center.
Editor’s note: The interview video incorrectly says the “Bobcat” was taken from United Rental. It was really stolen from Herc Equipment Rental, a subsidiary of Hertz Rentals.