Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Judge allows lawsuit by wrongly convicted man to continue
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a Kansas man whose murder conviction was vacated after he spent 23 years in prison can proceed with key claims in his lawsuit against a police officer and others. After Lamonte McIntyre's conviction for a double murder was vacated in 2017, he sued the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, and police officers involved in the investigation. Federal judge Kathryn Vratil on Tuesday rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. McIntyre and his mother allege Kansas City, Kansas, police conducted a sloppy investigation and he was framed because his mother refused one officer's sexual demands.
Kansas officials preparing for potential coronavirus fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas health department's top administrator says health officials are monitoring up to a dozen people a day for the possibility that they have the new coronavirus. Secretary Lee Norman also said Wednesday that the Department of Health and Environment now can do its own testing. Norman had a news conference with Gov. Laura Kelly a day after the department launched an online resource center to disseminate information about coronavirus. A legislative committee also approved an increase Wednesday in state aid to local health departments. Kansas has had no confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but Norman said a positive test in inevitable.
Man charged with running Kansas drug ring from Oklahoma cell
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man serving a 90-year sentence for participating in the 1993 murder of a Kansas corrections officer is charged in a 55-count federal indictment with running a drug ring from his Oklahoma prison cell. The U.S. attorney's office said.in a news release Wednesday that 47-year-old Travis Knighten was the brains behind a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and marijuana in Wichita. No attorney is listed for Knighten in online court records. Knighten, who is incarcerated at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, is serving a 90-year sentence for killing Officer Mark Avery in March 1993 during a fight in the Lansing (Kansas) Correctional Facility.
Kansas man who created nonprofit sentenced for bank fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who admitted to creating a nonprofit, depositing fake checks and then withdrawing $2,000 in real money has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Nyron Bowen also was ordered Tuesday to pay restitution. He previously pleading guilty to bank fraud. In his guilty plea, Bowen admitted to depositing the forged checks into an account at Emprise Bank for a non-profit corporation he created called Kids On Safe Streets. He got the cash from ATM withdrawals, causing a financial loss for the bank.
University of Kansas settles age discrimination suit
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has settled an age discrimination lawsuit brought on behalf of a former employee who said he was ousted in retaliation for raising the alarm that his department was told to fill job openings with mainly young people. KCUR-FM reports that under a consent decree last week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the school pledged to not discriminate against employees or applicants based on age and to give the former worker, Jeffrey Thomas, $144,000 in back pay and damages.
Wichita man sentenced for embezzling from retired widow
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A retired financial adviser who took more than $800,000 from a retired widow has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison. Seventy-three-year-old Walter Hollis, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday for one count of felony theft. Prosecutors say he embezzled the money from a 75-year-old widow between 2014 and 2018 after she had been his client for several years. Hollis took the money from two trust funds. He was ordered to pay $822,322 in restitution. The woman testified Tuesday that Hollis destroyed her sense of security and denied her descendants their inheritance. Hollis blamed his crime on a gambling addiction and a difficult upbringing.
Justices OK state charges for immigrants who use fake IDs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it easier for states to prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to get a job. The issue for the court was whether states could pursue the immigrants in court or had to leave those choices to the federal government, which typically has authority over immigration. The court ruled 5-4 Tuesday, with conservatives in the majority, that nothing in federal immigration law prevents states from going after immigrants who use phony identification. It reversed a ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that the federal government has exclusive authority to determine whether an immigrant may work in the United States.
18-year-old arrested in deadly Topeka shooting, police say
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in a deadly Topeka shooting. Topeka police said in a news release that Dmario Valdivia was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Monday and later booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the death of 19-year-old Ja’Sean Alston. No formal charges have been filed, and it wasn't immediately clear if Valdivia had an attorney. Police say Alston was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a car around 1:30 a.m. Friday. He then was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police haven't release a motive for the shooting.