KSP searching for assault suspect in Mayfield, Ky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a male near Gibson’s Pharmacy and Family Dollar on East Broadway in Mayfield.
Around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Trooper Aaron Jestes was traveling east on Broadway in front of family dollar when he observed a black male physically assaulting a woman in the parking lot.
Jestes pulled into the parking lot and confronted the male, commanding him to stop.
The male fled from Jestes into a wood-line near the Family Dollar.
Troopers are searching for the male, and attempting to identify him.
