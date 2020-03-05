KSP searching for assault suspect in Mayfield, Ky

KSP searching for assault suspect in Mayfield, Ky
Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a male near Gibson’s Pharmacy and Family Dollar on East Broadway in Mayfield. (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | March 4, 2020 at 8:03 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:03 PM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a male near Gibson’s Pharmacy and Family Dollar on East Broadway in Mayfield.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Trooper Aaron Jestes was traveling east on Broadway in front of family dollar when he observed a black male physically assaulting a woman in the parking lot.

Jestes pulled into the parking lot and confronted the male, commanding him to stop.

The male fled from Jestes into a wood-line near the Family Dollar.

Troopers are searching for the male, and attempting to identify him.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.