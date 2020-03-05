Junior Deputy Camp accepting applications in Stoddard County, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program is coming to Stoddard County this summer where teenagers can learn about law enforcement.
Junior deputy camp is a new program by the Stoddard county Sheriff’s Department, where students get an introduction to the inner workings of law enforcement.
“The students will learn things anywhere from dispatching, to crime scene investigation, to how the judicial system works, fingerprinting, motor vehicle accidents, crime scenes,” said Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner.
Junior Deputy Camp will accept two students from each of the seven school districts within the county. The sheriff’s department is currently accepting applications, which can be picked up at Stoddard County schools.
