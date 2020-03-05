Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 31 points, leading top-ranked Kansas to a 75-66 victory over TCU to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had 14 rebounds and five blocks Wednesday just days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with an injury. Desmond Bane had 24 points and Edric Dennis Jr. had 18 for the Horned Frogs.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock made a season-high six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and No. 11 Creighton rode one of its best shooting games of the season to a 91-76 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays hit a season-high 17 3s on 36 attempts. They made only 4 of 27 in a 20-point loss at St. John's on Sunday. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and eight assists. Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 22 points. Creighton plays No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday with the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament going to the winner.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 14 points and had five rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 69-63 victory over Kansas State. Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 points and Isaac Likekele had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12). Cartier Diarra scored 16 points to lead Kansas State (9-21, 2-15), while Mike McGuirl scored 11 and Xavier Sneed had 10 points and seven rebounds. K-State has lost 10 in a row.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 19 points and led a decisive surge in the final 13 minutes and Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67. Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes. Tyree, in his final home appearance as a senior, added five assists and four rebounds. Xavier Pinson scored 16 points with five assists and four rebounds for Missouri
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57. Hasahn French added eight points and five blocks — setting the school's single-season record for blocks with 74, surpassing Willie Reed (2009-10). Jordan Miller had 13 points for the Patriots and Josh Oduro added 11. Saint Louis kept pace with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure in a three-way tie for fourth in the A-10.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Tournament looking for its first conference championship since 2015. The tournament is Saturday and Sunday at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes made it through the regular season undefeated, with 10 of their 13 dual-meet wins against nationally ranked teams. All 10 of their wrestlers enter the conference tournament seeded in the top three in their classes: 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are seeded No. 1. Iowa finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State in last season’s conference meet.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 64-53 in the Southeastern Conference tournament. The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Amber Smith hit a 3-pointer and Nadia Green hit 1 of 2 free throws and then made a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 midway through the third quarter. Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for 14th-seeded the Rebels, who have lost 17 in a row.