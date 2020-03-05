The Heartland helps Nashville

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - People with roots in the Heartland are working to help victims of the deadly Nashville tornado.
“We just hope we can get down there and let people know that there’s folks that care about them, and we’re just trying to help them get moving forward,” said Chad Craft, leader of Lift Ministry with Crossroads Fellowship in Jackson.
A group from Lift Ministry will head to Nashville this weekend to help with recovery and relief efforts.
“There’s no shortage of service opportunities. We just feel like we can kind of fill this gap and this need," he said.
Craft said they’ll take trees off homes and businesses, clean debris, and tarp rooves. They’re bringing supplies thanks to the support of Roofers Mart, R.P Lumber and SEMO Motorsports.
“It’s always hard to see people suffering. But to understand that people who are going through a whole lot and to see the strength that people exhibit and to see communities come together, that’s heartwarming,” he said.
“It’s kind of surreal really. It felt like a war zone driving through there. It was, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Sarah Maxwell, a current Nashville resident who grew up in Cape Girardeau.
Although Maxwell’s safe, she said the tornado hit her son’s school.
“I’m here right now at work, and I’m sitting on my hands just ya know itching to get out there and do whatever I can to help,” she said.
So this weekend, she’s driving back to Cape Girardeau in an empty SUV to collect donations for her neighbors.
“You see all these people coming together just trying to help one another out. Its been incredible. While its been sad, its been very uplifting as well just to see that,” said Maxwell.
The Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, advises people to donate to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at cfmt.org or look for volunteer opportunities at Hands on Nashville. If you would like to donate items, contact the Community Resource Center in Nashville.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.