Grand Tower Locomotive Removal

GRANT TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Devils Backbone Park and Campground sits nestled along the Muddy Mississippi River in Grand Tower, Illinois.
Last year in 2019, the park succumbed to the waters from the great flood of 2019.
In order to rebuild the park, changes must be made which include the relocation of the train, which has upset some residents.
“My mother probably played on that train when she was a teenager or in her 20’s," James Masters a Grand Tower Resident said. "It’s got a lot of significance; we grew up with it.”
Dennis Wright, the Grand Tower Fire Chief who grew up in the town, understands their concerns.
“I lived about two blocks across there, I can see the point of trying to save it and keep it in the town.”
But in order to receive a grant from FEMA to revitalize the campground, changes must be made.
In order to avoid flooding, all the buildings have to be moved to higher ground which is where the train sits.
In a statement from Park Vice President Donnie Davis, he said, his goal is to preserve the history of the train and if the money could be raised to move it, it can stay in the area.
“This will be a costly venture just to move it from here down to the museum," Masters said. "Or even move it somewhere else in the park, it’s gong to take a pretty good size crane to lift that and do that.”
Residents are encouraged to voice their opinion and concerns about how to keep the locomotive in Grand Tower, in a meeting at Devils Backbone park this Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.